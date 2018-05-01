Jenna Daniels and James Godwin unite in marriage

Le Barn Rouge in Lafayette was the setting for the ceremony uniting Jenna Victoria Daniels and James Lynn Godwin in marriage on April 14, 2018.

Barbara Broussard officiated the nuptial.

The beautiful bride is the daughter of Donald and Glena Gaspard of Gueydan and Carley and Brenetta Daniels of Maurice. Her maternal grandparents are Glynn Gillentine (deceased) of Gueydan and Elizabeth Gillentine of Crowley. Her paternal grandparents were Homer and Delta Daniels of Gueydan.

The groom is the son of Jim and Carlene Godwin of Abbeville. His maternal grandparents were Rudolph and Nita Touchet of Abbeville. His paternal grandparents were Lurlene Riddick of Milton and Mack Godwin of DeKalb Texas.

The bride wore an ivory Galina Signature dress. It had a plunging neckline, scallop-edged beaded lace bodice that lead to a fitted flare trumpet skirt with layers of tulle ruffles. The back of the dress was a low button design that provided a flawless finish. She completed her wedding attire with a beautiful sheer veil trimmed with a beaded flowered headpiece.

She carried her blue and white rose bouquet with greenery. She went with tradition and had something old and borrowed which was her sister’s veil, something new, were her boots and something blue, her blue Sapphire ring.

The maid of honor was Jaycee Porter; friend of bride, and the matron of honor was Jacqueline Daniels Richard, sister of bride. Both wore champagne colored dresses of their choice. The bridesmaids were, Amanda Richard, friend of bride; Dawn Landry, friend of bride; Janise Townley, friend of bride and Shelby Domingue, friend of bride. They wore navy blue dresses of their choice.

The flower girl was Lily Disotell, a friend’s daughter. She wore a white lace dress. She carried a wooden bucket with roses.

The best man was P.J. Townley, friend of groom. Serving as groomsmen were David Godwin, brother of groom; Eric Frederick, nephew of groom; Ross Richard, brother-in-law of bride; Bryan Guillory, friend of groom and Kyle Harrington, friend of groom. The junior groomsmen were Drake Godwin, son of groom; Mason Godwin, son of groom, Lane Godwin nephew of groom and Karson Richard, nephew of bride.

The groom wore a straw cowboy hat, white button shirt, tan vest, blue jeans and cowboy boots. The groomsmen and junior groomsmen wore white button down chocolate vest, blue jeans and cowboy hats. The boutonnieres were duck calls that were made by the bride’s grandfather, (Glenn Gillentine) trimmed with baby’s breath. The ring bearers were Jaylen Godwin, son of bride and groom and Kase Richard, godchild of bride. The attire worn were white button down shirts, tan vests, blue jeans and cowboy boots.

The mother of the bride wore a beaded charcoal colored dress.

The mother of the groom wore a taupe beaded pant suit. The corsages for the mothers were white flowers with blue and silver ribbon accented with pearls.

Following the ceremony, the guests were delighted to see the beautifully decorated tables with white table cloths, navy blue laced burlap table runners, white and navy mason jars filled with flowers, wooden barrels and a lace back drop lined with lights.

The bride’s cake was a four tier western cake with flowers, made by ‘Sky’s The Limit Cakes’. The groom’s cake was a replica of a tan Yeti cooler topped with Michelob Ultra bottles to complete the look.

Terry Boudreaux served both cakes. Music was provided by Justin Cormier.

Abacus Catering served approximately 200 guests for the reception.

The couple’s destination for their honeymoon was a Frank Foster Cruise, and will reside in Erath upon their return.