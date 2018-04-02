Jenna Daniels - James Godwin engaged

Donald and Glena Gaspard of Gueydan and Carley and Bernetta Daniels of Maurice are announcing the engagement and forthcoming marriage of their daughter, Jenna, to James Godwin.

The wedding ceremony will be held on Saturday, April 14, 2018 at Le Barn Rouge in Lafayette.

The bride-elect is a graduate of Gueydan High School and graduated from LSUE with an Associate of Applied Science in Management in 2011.

She is also a graduate of SLCC with an Associate of Applied Science/Clinical Laboratory Technician in 2013 and is currently employed at Iberia Medical Center and Our Lady of Lourdes as a Medical Laboratory Technician.

The groom elect is James Godwin the son of Jim and Carlene Godwin of Abbeville.

The groom-elect is a 1999 graduate from Abbeville High School and was in the United States Army from 1999 to 2002. He currently works for Baker Hughs as an Electromechanical Technician.