Jennifer Landry - Aaron Lavergne to wed

Miss Jennifer Claire Landry and Mr. Aaron Vaughn Lavergne, both of Abbeville, are announcing their engagement and plans to marry.

The wedding will take place on Saturday, April 22, 2017 during a 6 p.m. ceremony in Milton, LA.

The future bride is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Christopher and Laurie Landry of Abbeville. Her grandparents are the late Donald and Margie Broussard from Abbeville and the late Doris Landry, husband of Shirley Landry from Kaplan.

Jennifer is a 2010 graduate of Abbeville High School and a 2013 graduate of Academy of Acadiana with a dental and orthodontic assistant degree. She is employed as a dental/surgical assistant and Lafayette Oral Surgery.

Parents of the groom are Vaughn Lavergne and Charlotte Lavergne. His grandparents are the late Aaron and Alice Lejeune and Carrol and Shirley Lavergne.

He is a 2006 graduate of North Vermilion High School and a 2007 graduate of SLCC with a diesel mechanic degree. He is employed as a supervisor with CDM/Energy Transfer.