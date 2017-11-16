The Jesse Owens Elementary Teacher of the year is Hannah S. Chastant (left). Prensenting her with flowers for the occasion is Principal Anita Dupuis.
Jesse Owens Teacher of the Year
Thu, 11/16/2017 - 7:57am judy mire
