Jill Landry - Travis Bodin joined in holy matrimony

Jill Marie Landry and Travis James Bodin were united in the sacrament of Holy Matrimony on Saturday, February 3, 2018 at Saint Alphonsus Catholic Church in Maurice. Father Paul Bienvenu officiated the ceremony.

The bride is the daughter of Chester and Patricia Landry of Kaplan. Her grandparents are the late Mr. and Mrs. Chester Landry Sr. of Kaplan. Frank Gonzales and the late Consuelo Gonzales of New Braunfels, Texas.

The groom is the son of Leland and Susan Bodin of Maurice. His grandparents are the late Mr. and Mrs. Dallas J. Bodin and the late Mr. and Mrs. Shelton J. Fontenot of Ville Platte.

Escorted by her father, the bride wore a French-inspired, long sleeve A-line gown which featured soft lace over crepe in ivory which flared at the knees to create a graceful chapel length train and a low illusion back meeting a cascade of covered buttons that flowed down the back of the gown.

Her ensemble include a cathedral veil accented with French needlepoint lace with a floral design.

She carried a bouquet of pink and cream vendella roses, red black magic roses, red and pink peonies’, accented with baby’s breath.

Kristian Duhon, friend of the bride served as Maid of Honor. Matrons of Honor included Jennifer Nelson and Erika Lives, sisters of the bride. Bridesmaids were Lea Rougeou, Fran Trahan, Katelyn Landry, Tessa Livers and Lauren Picard, all friends of the bride. Junior bridesmaids were Caroline Nelson, Sophia Livers and Olivia Livers, nieces of the bride. Flower girl was Paisley Duhon, godchild of the bride. The bridal attendees wore a color of Caspian Sea, floor length dresses featuring shoulder draped sleeves.

Tyler Bodin, brother of the groom served as Best Man. Groomsmen were Trevor Courville, Koby Trahan, Blake Landry, Logan Gautreaux, Cody Latiolais, Treg Broussard and Joey Whitmore all friends of the groom. Ring bearer was Elijah “Eli” Livers, nephew of the bride. Ushers included Noah Livers and Cameron Nelson, nephews of the bride.

The mother of the bride was escorted by her father, Frank Gonzales. She wore an elegant Peach Blossom Tadashi Shoji floor length gown designed with an embroidered floral lace outlined with gold threading gracing the dress with a peekaboo neckline.

The mother of the groom was escorted by her husband. She wore a Ralph Lauren navy blue chiffon lace A-line floor length gown with an attached sheer cape and a scoop neckline.

Readers for the ceremony were Kimberly Hollier, cousin of the bride and Brenda Manceaux, aunt of the groom.

Music for the ceremony was provided by organist Tommy Guidry and vocalist Jennifer Melancon.

Upon returning from a honeymoon to the Dominican Republic, the couple will reside in Maurice.