Johnsons celebrate 50th wedding anniversary

Richard Johnson and the former Virginia Beauxis were married on April 22, 1967 at Saint Mary Magdalen Church in Abbeville.

They are the parents of two children, one daughter, Rachel Alvarez of Beaufort, South Carolina and her children Carmen, Allison, and Jake; and one son, Richie Johnson and his wife Susan of New Iberia and their children Cohen, Cali, and Charlie.

A celebration will be held later this summer and will be attended by their children, grandchildren, family and close friends.

The couple still reside in New Iberia La.