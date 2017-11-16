Kaitlin Richard - Jacob Voisin announce engagement

Miss Kaitlin Nicole’ Richard and Mr. Jacob Nathaniel Voisin are pleased to announce their engagement and forthcoming wedding.

The wedding will take place on Saturday, November 25, 2017, at Le Barn Rouge in Lafayette.

The future bride is the daughter of Tammy Richard and Heath Richard, both of Erath. Her grandparents are Michael and Elizabeth Richard of Erath and the late Calvin and Beverly Boudreaux of Erath.

Kaitlin is a 2013 graduate of Erath High School and a 2016 graduate of South Louisiana Community College. She is currently attending Northwestern State University pursuing a degree in Early Childhood Education.

The prospective groom is the son of Mark and Tammy Voisin of Erath. His grandparents are the late Warren and Genevieve Hebert and the late Tommy and Delores Voisin.

Jacob is a 2014 graduate of Delcambre High School and is employed by Shamrock Energy Solutions.