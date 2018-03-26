Kansas Istre - Ryan Poche’ plan wedding

Miss Kansas Therese Istre of Abbeville and Mr. Ryan O’Neill Poche’ of Erath are announcing their engagement and plans to marry.

The wedding will take place on Friday, August 17, 2018 during a 6:30 p.m. ceremony at St. Mary Magdalen Catholic Church in Abbville.

Kansas is the daughter of Bert and Kristi Istre of Abbeville. Her grandparents are Dudley and Glenda Sellers of Abbeville and Claude J. Istre of Abbeville and the late Florence Therese Istre.

The future bride is a 2012 graduate of North Vermilion High School and a 2016 graduate of UL Lafayette with a Bachelor of Science degree in Elementary Education. She is employed in Charlottesville, Virginia.

Ryan is the son of Mark and Schuyler Poche’ of Erath. His grandparents are the late Lynn and Leona Poche’ of Erath and Brent and Connie Delcambre of Abbeville.

He is a 2012 graduate of Erath High School, a 2016 graduate of Tulane University with a degree in Economics and International Relations and is attending the University of Virginia School of Law. He is a summer associate with Simpson Thacher and Bartlett LLP in New York and Houston.