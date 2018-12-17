Karen Russell - Monty Harrington announce engagement

Miss Karen LaNell Russell and Mr. Monty Laine Harrington, both of Forked Island, LA, are pleased to announce their engagement and forthcoming plans of marriage.

The wedding will take place at 6 p.m. on Friday, December 28, 2018 at St. Anne’s Catholic Church in Cow Island, La.

Parents of the future bride are the late Donald and Nelda Russell of Jena, LA. Karen is a 1995 graduate of Jena High School.

Parents of the prospective groom are George and Joyce Harrington of Forked Island, LA. He is a 1984 graduate of E. Broussard High School and is a welder foreman at Broussard Brothers.