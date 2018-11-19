Kasey Landry - Taylor Wilson united in holy matrimony

Miss Kasey Landry and Mr. Taylor Wilson were joined in holy matrimony during a nuptial Mass on Saturday, November 17, 2018, at St. Mary Magdalen Catholic Church in Abbeville.

Father Neil Pettit officiated the 6:30 p.m. ceremony.

The bride is the daughter of David and Joddy Landry of Erath. Her grandparents are M.C and Lucille Dore’ of Erath and the late Hebert and Annie Landry and the late David Landry of Delcambre, LA.

The groom is the son of Maggie and Clay Menard of Abbeville and Timothy Wilson of Conroe, TX. His grandparents are Kenneth and the late Jackie Taylor of Abbeville, LA and Margaret Ann and Don Bittle of Conroe, TX.

Escorted by her father, the bride wore a regal fitted ivory gown adorned with applique lace hand beaded with pearls. The gown’s illusion sleeves carried the embellished lace to the wrist and to the illusioned back of the gown, which featured tulle covered buttons. Scalloped lace adorned the hem of the gown and extended into an elaborate chapel train. The bride’s fingertip length veil characterized a scalloped, embroidered edge which completed her classic trousseau. She carried a natural clutch of hydrangea, eucalyptus, ivory roses, ranunculas, stock, spiral euc, ruscus and dahlias. Hanging from her bouquet was a mother of pearl rosary given to her paternal grandmother, hand made by her paternal grandfather.

Jada Poche’, cousin of the bride, served as maid of honor. Mary Migues, friend of the bride, served as matron of honor. Bridesmaids included Morgan Adams, Jade Gouaux and Alaina Dupuis, all friends of the bride. The flower girl was Avery Dore’, cousin of the bride.

The attendants wore burgundy chiffon A-line, strapless seetheart gown with a removable lace jacket by Hayley Paige.

Dolzie Dupuis, friend of the groom, served as best man. Groomsmen were Joshua Wilson, Matthew Wilson and Michael Broussard, all brothers of the groom and Tyler Harrington, friend of the groom. The ring bearer was Aiden Harrington, godchild of the groom. Ushers included Brennan Poche’ and Ridge LeBlanc, cousins of the bride.

A reception was held at Magdalen Place.

Upon their return from a wedding trip to Jamaica, the couple will reside in Abbeville.