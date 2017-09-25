Katelyn Hargrave becomes Mrs. Blake James Landry

Miss Katelyn Richelle Hargrave of Kaplan, and Mr. Blake James Landry of Maurice, exchanged vows of marriage during a nuptial ceremony held on Saturday, September 23, 2017 at Holy Rosary Catholic Church in Kaplan.

Father Mark Miley officiated the 6:30 p.m. Mass.

The bride is the daughter of Kenneth and Belinda G. Hargrave of Kaplan. Her grandparents are the Leona Breaux of Kaplan and the late Houise “Bud” Hargrave, the late Murphy Guilbeaux, Sr., of Kaplan and Carmen B. Guilbeaux of Lafayette.

Parents of the groom are Darryl and Carolyn B. Landry of Maurice. His grandparents are Mr. and Mrs. Lurby Broussard of Maurice and Mr. and Mrs. Aston Ray “Naunchie” Landry of Erath.

Music for the ceremony was provided by Pan String Quartet of Baton Rouge.

Readings were given by Bonnie Broussard, family friend of the bride and groom and Carla Herpin, godmother of the bride. The gifts were brought forth during the Mass by Charlotte Dubose, godmother of the groom and Jan Guilbeaux, aunt of the bride.

Ushers included Skyler Hargrave and Jace Hebert, both friends of the bride and groom.

The mother of the bride was escorted by her brothers, Murphy Guilbeaux, Jr. and Richard Guilbeaux.

She wore an elegant navy Ralph Lauren floor length gown designed with an off shoulder surplice neckline with a delicate satin trim.

The mother of the groom was escorted by her husband. She wore an iron colored, floor length A-line designer gown which featured an off the shoulder pleated top accented with a rhinestone applique to the waistline.

Escorted by her father, the bride wore a gown which featured an ivory lace that flowed throughout the fitted silhouette and was further enhanced by antique satin lining. The gown was made complete by a scalloped lace hemline and cascading covered buttons through the chapel length train.

Finally, the bride wore a cathedral veil accented with a scalloped lace made complete by her mother.

Her bouquet was made up of light pink Kiera Garden Roses, Vendella cream roses and Tibet white roses embellished with pink Veronica. They were all surrounded by silver dollar eucalyptus. The bouquet was enhanced with lace from the bride’s mother’s veil and her paternal grandfather’s rosary. The bride carried a couple’s rosary created using items belonging to the bride and groom and from their family members.

Lauren Jordan, friend of the bride, served as maid of honor. Matrons of honor included Emily Hollier and Fran Trahan, both friends of the bride. Bridesmaids were Bailey Landry, sister of the groom; Tyla Broussard, Lacey Denais, Meagan Duhon, Courtney Hargrave, Tayloe Hebert, Jill Landry and Grace Hargrave. Junior bridesmaid was Makynlie Mire. Flower girl was Brinklei Landry, godchild of the groom.

The attendants wore a wine, floor length bridesmaid dress featuring a lace bodice.

Serving a best man was Trevor Picard. Groomsmen included Kyle Hollier, Lance Broussard, Treg Broussard, Bryant Denais, Brady Duhon, Stephan Hargrave, brother of the bride; Logan Gautreaux, Koby Trahan, Travis Bodin and Trevor Courville. Ring bearers were Wesley Hollier, godchild of the bride and Brendon Broussard, godchild of the groom. Brooks Broussard, godchild of the groom, was the junior groomsman.

Following the ceremony, a reception was held at the Crossing at Mervine Kahn in Rayne, La.

Upon their return from a wedding trip to Punta Cana, Dominican Republic, the couple will reside in Maurice.