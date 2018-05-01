Katie Henry and Toby Brasseaux

Katie Henry - Toby Brasseaux announce engagement

Miss Katie Marie Henry and Mr. Toby James Brasseaux, both of Erath, are announcing their engagement and forthcoming marriage.
The wedding will take place on Saturday, May 26, 2018, at the New Life Church in Abbeville.
Katie is the daughter of Randall and Rebecca White of Abbeville and Adam Henry.
She is a 2005 graduate of Erath High School and a 2008 graduate of Remington College.
Toby is the son of Sherry and Gary Brasseaux of Abbeville. He is employed as an operator with C&D Wireline of Broussard.

