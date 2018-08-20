Kaylie Trahan - Kyle Harrington announce engagement

Miss Kaylie Lyyn Trahan and Mr. Kyle Mitchell Harrington, both of Kaplan, are pleased to announce their engagement and forthcoming wedding.

The wedding will take place on Saturday, September 22, 2108, at Our Lady of the Most Holy Rosary Catholic Church in Kaplan.

The future bride is the daughter of Kelly Joseph Trahan and Donna Lynn LeBlanc Trahan of Abbeville. Her grandparents are Peggy Babineaux Trahan and Curney and Beverly LeBlanc of Abbeville.

Kaylie is a 2008 graduate of Kaplan High School and is employed by Ray Chevrolet of Abbeville.

The prospective groom is the son of Keith Hargrave and Kathy Harrington of Kaplan. His grandparents are Leo and Vernice Harrington and the late Ewill Paul Hargrave and Audrey Leonard Hargrave of Kaplan.

Kyle is a 2004 graduate of Kaplan High School and is employed with Kaptel.