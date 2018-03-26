Kaylyn Baudoin - Jacob Fleming announce engagement

Mr. and Mrs. Adrien Baudoin of Abbeville are pleased to announce the engagment and forthcoming marriage of their daughter, Kaylyn Michelle Baudoin, to Jacob Tyler Fleming.

He is the son of Donna Touchet Fleming of Abbeville and the late Floyd “Bubba” G. Fleming II of Abbeville.

The wedding will be held on Saturday, June 30, 2018, at St. Theresa Catholic Church in Abbeville.

Kaylyn is a 2010 graduate of Abeville High School and a 2014 graduate of UL Lafayette with a Bachelors Degree in Early Childhood Education. She is employe with the Vermilion Parish School Board.

Jacob is a 2008 graduate of Abbeville High School and a 2016 graduate of UL Lafayette with a Bachelors Degree in Industrial Technology. He is employed with Pellerin Milnor Corporation in Kenner, La.