Kori David - Sean Comeaux announce engagement

Mr. and Mrs. Dirk David of Abbeville, La. are pleased to announce the engagement and forthcoming marriage of their daughter, Kori Michelle David, to Sean Michael Comeaux of Youngsville, La. He is the son of Donna A. Comeaux of New Iberia and Mr. and Mrs. S. Michael Comeaux of Youngsville, La.

The wedding will take place on Friday, June 23, 2017, during a 6:30 p.m. ceremony at St. Mary Magdalen Catholic Church in Abbeville.

The grandparents of the future bride are Del Dean David and the late Dale David of Cow Island, La. and Mr. and Mrs. Allen Bourque and the late Gayle Bourque of Abbeville.

She is a 2012 graduate of Vermilion Catholic High School, 2015 graduate of UL Lafayette with a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration and a 2016 Master of Business Administration from UL Lafayette. She is employed as a commercial credit analyst at Home Bank.

Grandparents of the prospective groom are Karl Andrus and the late Mary Ann Andrus, the late Willie Comeaux and Marie Comeaux and Eva Delcambre and the late Dalton Delcambre, all of New Iberia.

Sean is a 2004 graduate of Catholic High School of New Iberia and a 2009 graduate of Nicholls State University in Thibodeaux, La. with a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration.

He is currently employed by the St. Mary Parish School Board as a business teacher and the head basketball coach at Berwick High School.