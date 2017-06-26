Kori David - Sean Comeaux united in marriage

Miss Kori Michelle David of Abbeville, and Mr. Sean Michael Comeaux of Youngsville, were joined in holy matrimony during a ceremony held on Friday, June 23, 2017 at St. Mary Magdalen Catholic Church in Abbeville.

Father William Blanda officiated the 6:30 p.m. nuptial Mass.

The bride is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Dirk David of Abbeville. Her grandparents are Mrs. Del Dean David and the late Dale David of Cow Island, Mr. and Mrs. Allen Bourque and the late Gayle Bourque, of Abbeville.

The groom is the son of Ms. Donna A. Comeaux of New Iberia and Mr. and Mrs. S. Michael Comeaux of Youngsville, La. His grandparents are Karl Andrus and the late Mary Ann Andrus, the late Willie Comeaux and Mrs. Marie Comeaux, Mrs. Eva Delcambre and the late Dalton, Delcambre, all of New Iberia.

Music for the wedding was provided by Xiao-LuLi, violinist; Jennifer Melancon, vocalist; Tommy Guidry, organist and Jared Gray, trumpeter.

Readings were given by Blaire Desormeaux, cousin of the bride; Analyse David, cousin of the bride and David Brady, uncle of the groom.

Ushers were Clay Bourque, uncle of the bride; Casey David, cousin of the bride and Matthew Brady, cousin of the groom.

The mother of the bride was escorted by her brother, Clay Bourque. She wore a champagne colored, sleeveless, hand beaded lace, knee length sheath, with a lace illusion high modified halter neckline with a beaded collar and sweetheart bodice. A matching shawl completed the ensemble.

The mother of the groom was escorted by her son, Sean Comeaux. She wore a navy lace gown with a boat neckline elbow length sleeves with a long, flowing illustrious skirt.

The stepmother of the groom was escorted by S. Michael Comeaux. She wore a champagne colored tea-length metallic lace ruched satin evening gown.

Escorted by her father, the bride wore an ivory antique lace fit and flare gown, edged with a floral motif accented with crystal and pearl beading. The gown also featured an illusion back fastened with covered buttons finishing with a cathedral train. Her fingertip veil was accentuated with a delicate edge of sparkle crystal and pearls.

She carried a hand tied cascading bouquet of burgundy dahlias, miniature paco calla lilies, porcelina spray roses, open playa blanc garden roses intertwined with misty pink ribbon.

Claire David, sister of the bride served as maid of honor. Matron of honor was Karlie Dartez, sister of the groom. Bridesmaids included Nicole Bengtson, friend of the bride and Madison Soley, friend of the bride. Flower girl was Averie Bengtson, friend of the bride.

The attendants wore wine colored floor length chiffon dresses. Each bridesmaid carried a smaller replica of the bride’s bouquet.

Alex Romero, friend of the groom, served as best man. Groomsmen included Josh Dartez, brother-in-law of the groom; Grant Trahan, friend of the groom and Kyle Tizzard, friend of the groom. Avery Dartez, godchild of the groom, served as ring bearer.

Following the ceremony, a reception was held at Magdalen Place in Abbeville.

Upon their return from a wedding trip to Colorado Springs, Colorado, the couple will reside in Youngsville, La.