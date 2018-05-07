Kristen Richardson - Allen Carpenter announce engagement

David and Karen Richardson of Kaplan, Louisiana are pleased to announce the engagement of their daughter, Kristen Joy Richardson to Allen Keith Carpenter, son of Karl and Terri Carpenter of Pineville, Louisiana.

The bride-elect is the granddaughter of Glenn and Lydia “Dee” Richardson of Abbeville, Louisiana; Wallace Broussard of Abbeville, Louisiana; and the late. Cynthia Broussard of Lincoln, Nebraska.

She is a 2009 graduate of North Vermilion High School, a 2014 graduate of Northwestern State University, and a 2017 graduate of LSU Law School. She is currently employed as an Assistant Public Defender for East Baton Rouge Office of Public Defenders.

The groom is the grandson of the late Thomas and Marty Carpenter of San Antonio, Texas and the late John ‘J.P.’ Rudd and Barbara Rudd of Pineville, Louisiana.

He is a 2008 graduate of Pineville High School, a 2014 graduate of Northwestern State University and a 2017 graduate of Louisiana State University. He is currently pursuing a Doctor of Musical Arts in Brass Performance degree.

The couple will exchange vows on May 26, 2018 at Rip Van Winkle Gardens in New Iberia with a reception to follow.