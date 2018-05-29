Kristen Richardson - Allen Carpenter united in marriage

Miss Kristen Joy Richardson and Mr. Allen Keith Carpenter were united in marriage on Saturday, May 26, 2018, at Rip Van Winkle Gardens in New Iberia, Louisiana.

The groom’s uncle, Donald Rudd officiated the ceremony.

The bride is the daughter of David and Karen Richardson of Kaplan, Louisiana. She is the granddaughter of Glenn and Lydia “Dee” Richardson of Abbeville, Louisiana; Wallace Broussard of Abbeville, Louisiana; and the late Cynthia Broussard of Lincoln, Nebraska.

Kristen is a 2009 graduate of North Vermilion High School, a 2014 graduate of Northwestern State University, and a 2017 graduate of LSU Law School. She is currently employed as an Assistant Public Defender for East Baton Rouge Office of Public Defenders.

The groom is the son of Karl and Terri Carpenter of Pineville, Louisiana. He is the grandson of the late Thomas and Marty Carpenter of San Antonio, Texas and the late John ‘J.P.’ Rudd and Barbara Rudd of Pineville, Louisiana. He is a 2008 graduate of Pineville High School, a 2014 graduate of Northwestern State University and a 2017 graduate of Louisiana State University. He is currently pursuing a Doctor of Musical Arts in Brass Performance degree.

Escorted by her father, the bride wore an ivory floor length Madison James gown with layers of lace and a crystal, beaded cap sleeve. She carried a bouquet of garden roses, anemones, and ranunculus accented with eucalyptus and hand tied with an ivory lace ribbon. A lace trimmed fingertip veil completed the look.

Kali Broussard and Caitlin Ardoin attended as matrons of honor. Bridesmaids included Kruz Landry, Dana Thompson, Wesley Winnon, Rachel Rudd, Kathryn Burke, Chelsey Gale and Heather Carpenter. Flower girls were Gwendolyn Carpenter, Chloe Ardoin, and Maddie Ardoin.

Aaron Carpenter attended as best man and Allison Gill attended as best woman. Groomsmen included James Richardson, Joshua Nuss, Matthew Rudd, Wesley Rougeou, Matthew Cooper, Michael Gill. The ring bearers were Jackson Gill and Jude Gill.

A formal reception immediately followed the ceremony.

Following their honeymoon, the couple will reside in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.