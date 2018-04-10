Lacie Landry - Eric Vincent exchange vows

Miss Lacie Landry and Mr. Eric Vincent, both of Erath, became man and wife during a ceremony held at the Woodlawn Chapel in Maurice, LA on Saturday, April 7, 2018.

Pastor Randy Dugas officiated the 6:30 p.m. ceremony.

Parents of the bride are Brent and Stephanie Landry of Erath. Her grandparents are Mr. and Mrs. Sydney Schexnayder of Delcambre, LA and the late Mr. and Mrs. Aston Ray Landry of Erath.

Parents of the groom are Shane and Monique Vincent of Erath, LA. His grandparents are Mr. and Mrs. Sonny Dronet of Erath and the late Preston Vincent and Judy Dupuis.

For her special day, the bride was escorted by her father. The lovely bride wore a gown found exclusively at A-Nets Bridal Boutique. The delicate illusion and lace bodice blended into a whimsical silhouette made of modern crepe and charmeuse. Finally, the gown is finished with a strikingly intricate lace which flowed from the back of the gown and covered the train.”

Her fingertip length veil featured laced edging and carried a bouquet of a variety of champagne, ivory and peach colored roses with white mini ranunculus. The greenery consisted of rosemary and olive branches with grey lambs ear.

Victoria Vincent, sister of the groom, attended as the maid of honor. Matron of honor was Brandi Harris, sister of the bride. They wore off the shoulder floor length chiffon blush dresses with lace appliques.

Flower girls were Harper and Holland Frederick, daughters of the bride. They wore champagne colored knee length lace dresses,

Christopher Gaspard, friend of the groom served as best man. Groomsman included Jacob Vincent, brother of the groom.

A reception was held immediately following the wedding at the Woodlawn Chapel.

Upon their return from a wedding trip to Mountain View, Arkansas, the couple will reside in Erath.

The bride is a 2009 graduate of Erath High School and is employed by the Bank of Erath. The groom is a 2009 graduate of Erath High School and is the owner of Eric’s Electrical, LLC.