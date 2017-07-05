Laura Turnley becomes Mrs. Kaleb Trahan

Miss Laura Turnley and Mr. Kaleb Trahan, both of Kaplan, were united in marriage during a wedding ceremony held on Saturday, July 1, 2017, at the Caldwell House in Abbeville.

Theron Vincent, stepfather of the bride, officiated the 6:30 p.m. ceremony.

The bride is the daughter of Bart Turnley of Kaplan and Ellen Vincent of Lafayette. Her grandparents are Brandy and Sandra Hebert of Kaplan, Tony Turnley of Abbeville and Mark and Russ Hebert of Kaplan.

Parents of the groom are Kelly Trahan of Nunez and Donna Trahan of Abbeville. His grandparents are Peggy Trahan and the late L.J. Trahan of Abbeville and Kerny and Beverly LeBlanc of Abbeville.

The mother of the bride was escorted by her husband, Theron Vincent. The mother of the groom was escorted by the groom, Kaleb Trahan. The bride’s stepmother, Jaimie Turnley, was escorted by her two sons, Leighton and Lane Turnley.

Escorted by her father, the bride wore an ivory antique lace mermaid fitted gown accented with crystal and pearl beading. The gown featured an alluring open-back fastened with a covered button over a zipper closure. The ensemble was completed with a long elegant train. Her sweep veil was accented with a delicate edge of lace.

She carried a nosegay bouquet of Eskimo roses with white peonies laced with white lisianthus adorned with lambs ear seeded eucalyptus and silver dollar eucalyptus.

Caity Uriegas, friend of the bride, attended as maid of honor. Bridesmaids included Amber Lege, friend of the bride and Kaylie Trahan, sister of the groom. The flower girl was Emery Vincent, sister of the bride.

The attendants wore Victorian colored floor length chiffon dresses with a strapless sweetheart neckline

They carried smaller replicas of the bride’s bouquet.

Nick Couvilion, friend of the groom, served as best man. Groomsmen included Dylan Faulk, friend of the groom, Ross Herpin, friend of the groom and cousin of the bride and Trimmy Broussard II, cousin of the bride. The ring bearers were Leighton and Lane Turnley, brothers of the bride.

Following the ceremony, a reception was held at Black’s Oyster Bar in Abbeville.

A rehearsal dinner was held at the Riverfront Banquet Room on Thursday, June 29, 2017.

The couple will reside in Kaplan.

The bride is a 2013 graduate of Kaplan High School and will be graduating from the UL Lafayette Nursing Program in December 2017.

The groom is a 2010 graduate of Kaplan High School and is a diesel mechanic with Halliburton.