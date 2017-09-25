Lauron Boudreaux - Steven Sparkman engaged

Lauron Anastasia Boudreaux of Abbeville and Steven Ferrell Sparkman of Kaplan are pleased to announce their engagement and forthcoming plans of marriage.

A private evening ceremony will take place at the Louisiana Castle in Franklinton, La. on Saturday, October 14, 2017.

The bride elect is the daughter of Timothy and Jan Walters Boudreaux of Abbeville. Her paternal grandparents are Joseph and Diana Pontiff Boudreaux of Abbeville. Her maternal grandparents are the late Clay Walters, Sr. and the late Ellen Gayle Meyers Walters of Abbeville.

The groom-elect is the son of Ronald Sparkman and the late Elaine Ferrell Sparkman of Kaplan. Paternal grandparents are the late Bernor Sparkman and Freeda Martin of Dayton, Ohio. Maternal grandparents are the late Carl Ferrell of Saybrook, Illinois and LaCene Ferrell of Santa Cruz, California.

The future bride is a 2012 graduate of Abbeville High School and a 2017 graduate of UL Lafayette with a Bachelor of Science in Kinesiology with a concentration in Exercise Science. She is employed with ProRehab Physical Therapy in Louisville, Kentucky.

The future groom is a 2011 graduate of Kaplan High School and a 2016 graduate of UL Lafayette with a Bachelor of Science in Kinesiology with a concentration in Sports Management. He is employed with BelFlex Staffing Network in Louisville, Kentucky.