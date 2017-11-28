Leah Trahan - Troy Simar, Jr. exchange wedding vows

Leah Marie Trahan and Troy Simar Jr. exchanged wedding vows on Saturday, November 18, 2017 during a sunset ceremony at Rip Van Winkle Gardens on Jefferson Island, New Iberia. Judge Durwood Conque officiated the ceremony.

The bride is the daughter of Linda and Calvin (Woody) Woodruff Jr. of Abbeville and the late Rene Dale Trahan of Kaplan.

Her grandparents are the late Galvez and Wilmae Langlinais Dartez and Sava and Mathilde Adams Trahan, all of Kaplan.

Parents of the groom are Donna and Troy Simar Sr. of St. Martinville and the late Bonnie Olivier of Henderson.

His grandparents are Wayne Simar and Myrtle Delahoussaye Simar and the late Clarence Olivier and Anne Mae Courville of Henderson.

Music for the ceremony was provided by Aaron Lane.

The mother of the bride was escorted by Robert Aymond her son-in-law. She wore an elegant floor length gown of wine chiffon with lace bodice, embellished with beading.

The stepmother of the groom was escorted by her husband, Troy Simar Sr. She wore a cream colored palazzo pants with a lovely v-neck top accented by cream colored sequins.

Escorted by her stepfather, Calvin (Woody) Woodruff Jr., the bride wore a designer gown by Zak Posen in ivory. The gown was a fit and flair style overlaid with vintage lace with an amplified scalloped lace hemline. It also featured a jeweled band at the waist and a chapel train.

For her headpiece, the bride wore a flower crown of greenery including eucalyptus, wax myrtle, burgundy accents, off white roses, and feathers. Her bouquet was a free form arrangement of beautiful earth toned flowers and greenery and pheasant feathers with accents of burgundy and off white. In her bouquet, the bride carried a locket with a picture of her father, which was a gift from her godmother.

Also entwined in her bouquet was a pearl rosary, which was a gift from her mother.

Attending as matron of honor was Tonya Trahan Aymond, sister of the bride. Bridesmaids were Lesley Renee’ Trahan, sister of the bride; Linzy McWorter, Kim Wooten, Ashley Bergeron. The junior bridesmaid was Gabriela Flores, godchild of the groom. They wore floor length gowns in styles of their own choice in colors of biscotti and stone.

The bridesmaids bouquets were also free form bouquets in earth tones and colors of dark green, burgundy and rust.

Best man was Adrian Theriot, friend of the groom. Groomsmen were Jeremy Simar, Joey Bienvenue, Joe Flores, Olivier Hebert. The junior groomsman was William Simon, godchild of the bride. All members of the wedding party wore western boots.

Flower girl was Annie Simar, cousin of the groom. She was adorable in a lace dress similar to the bride’s and wore a flower crown in her hair. She carried a miniature bird nest with eggs in it. Connor Theriot, godchild of the groom served as ring bearer. He carried a whimsically natural pillow covered in green moss. The rings were attached to the pillow with twine.

Following the ceremony, a reception was held at the Bayless Center at Rip Van Winkle Gardens, which was beautifully decorated with floral arrangements of earth toned flowers in burgundy, rust and off white, greenery and pheasant feathers. Slices of wood were used as the base for centerpieces on tables as well as under the bride’s cake. Mason jars with candles and lanterns were used throughout the reception area.

Upon their return from a wedding trip to St. Lucia, the couple will reside in Milton.