Lillian Bernard Leblanc celebrates 100th birthday

Lillian Bernard Leblanc celebrated her 100th birthday, Sunday, April 9, 2017 at St. Theresa’s Community Hall in Abbeville, La.

While Kenneth Benoit and the Gravel Road Band played Cajun music, her family and friends reunited, danced and enjoyed food prepared by Chef Bobby and Dot Catering.

Lillian was born in Esther, Louisiana, April, 8, 1917 to Adolpha and Olive (Broussard) Bernard, at the home of her grandparents, Numa Irene Bernard. Her maternal grandparents were Pierre and Evelia Bourque. She had two sisters and four brothers. She attended school in Mouton Cove until the seventh grade, when her father’s failing health meant she was needed at home to work the farm, and her education was cut short.

At the young age of 16, Lillian married Wilton Perry and had two children, Verna Perry Landry and Elwood ‘Bubby’ Perry. Lillian has been blessed with seven grandchildren, 13 great- grandchildren, and 12 great-great-grandchildren.

She was married to Aristile Leblanc of Abbeville, La. for 15 years prior to his death in 1985. She is the matriarch of five generations and when asked what is most important in life, she never hesitates to say family and friends.

Lillian attributes gardening, Cajun music, dancing, and cornbread as the secret to a long and happy life. She had a wonderful day at her birthday party surrounded by loved ones, and even danced twice. She wants to express her great gratitude and appreciation to the church, the band, but most of all, to her family and friends who made this much anticipated day such a joyful and exciting occasion.