Lindsey Rue - Brent Goodyear, Jr. announce engagement

Miss Lindsey Elizabeth Rue of Lafayette and Mr. Brent Matthew Goodyear, Jr., of Abbeville are pleased to announce their engagement and forthcoming plans of marriage.

The couple will exchange marriage vows at Acadian Village in Lafayette on Friday, November 3, 2017.

Lindsey is the daughter of Karen Rue and Donny Rue, both of Lafayette.

Her grandparents are Shirley Rauch and the late Louis Rauch of Mokena, Illinois and Laura Rue and the late Lloyd Rue of Lafayette, La.

She is a 2008 graduate of West Minster Christian Academy, a 2012 graduate of UL Lafayette with a Bachelor’s degree, and a 2016 graduate of UL Lafayette with a Master’s Degree in the Science of Nursing. She is employed with Cancer Center of Acadiana.

Brent is the son of Michelle Love of Abbeville, La. and Brent

Goodyear, Sr., of Lafayette, La.

His grandparents are the late Mr. and Mrs. Richard “Dicky” Broussard and Gayle Goodyear of Lafayette and the late Ralph “Billy” Billeaud.

He is a 2005 graduate of Vermilion Catholic High School and attended UL Lafayette.

He is employed with EOT Cutting Services in Broussard, La.