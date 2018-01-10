Madison Soley - Spencer Duhon announce engagement

Deacon Byron Soley and Beverly Soley of Abbeville are pleased to announce the engagement and forthcoming marriage of their daughter, Madison Theresa, to Spencer Robert Duhon of Lafayette.

The wedding will take place on Saturday, January 27, 2018, at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church in Erath.

The grandparents of the future bride are Jason and Theresa Guidry of Abbeville, the late Anna Toups of Kaplan and the late Linton Soley of Golden Meadow, LA.

She is a 2015 graduate of North Vermilion High School and a 2017 graduate of South Louisiana Community College with a Licences Practical Nursing degree. She is employed with Youngsville Health as an LPN.

The prospective groom is the son of Deacon Keith Duhon and Lisa Duhon of Lafayette, La. His grandparents are George and June Gardiner of Maurice, Sherry Duhon of Maurice and the late Josephine Duhon of Maurice.

He is a 2013 graduate of Harvest Time Christian Academy and is employed by Southern Tools Inspections, Inc.