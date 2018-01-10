Malani Husband becomes Mrs. Drake Hoffpauir

Miss Malani Claire Husband and Mr. Drake Sullivan Hoffpauir, both of Erath, were joined in Holy Matrimony during an evening ceremony held on Saturday, January 6, 2018, at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church in Erath, Louisiana.

Father Bill Melancon officiated the 6:30 p.m. evening ceremony.

The bride is the daughter of Mark and Shelly Guilbeaux Broussard of Erath, Louisiana, and Henry Husband of Abbeville, Louisiana. Her grandparents are Mr. and Mrs. Ronnie Guidry of Erath, the late Prentice J. Guilbeaux I, Mr. and Mrs. Elmond Husband of Abbeville, and Jane Broussard and the late Howard Broussard of Erath.

The groom is the son of Mrs. Rachel Landry Hoffpauir of Erath, and the late Joel Hoffpauir. His grandparents are Mr. and Mrs. Calvin Landry of Erath, and Mr. and Mrs. Norman Hoffpauir of Kaplan.

The ceremony readers were Robin Broussard, cousin of the bride and Robin Landry, godmother of the groom.

Serving as ushers were Tristan Migues and Joshua Hoffpauir, cousins of the groom; Gabriel Guilbeaux, cousin of the bride and William Boudreaux, friend of the groom. The program attendant was Jimmie Moreland, friend of the groom.

The mother of the bride was escorted by her husband, Mark Broussard. She wore a flattering V-back top with satin-cuffed ¾ length sleeves, finished with Swarovski buttons, and a floor skimming satin skirt of Navy blue.

The mother of the groom was escorted by her son, the groom, Drake Hoffpauir. She wore an elegant, pewter Guipure French lace, floor length mermaid-sweetheart style dress with sweep brush train, accented by a scalloped Guipure French lace edge. The beaded lace dress was worn with a ¾ length sleeve beaded lace bolero.

Escorted by her grandfather, Ronnie Guidry, the bride wore a stunning, ivory A-line Soterro and Midgley Walker Rose wedding gown. The gown of Alencon lace and tulle was adorned with floral embroidery adding rich texture and dimension, the Alencon lace cap sleeve supported a soft scoop neckline accented by a scalloped lace edge, while sparkling Swarovski crystal details drew the eye to the natural waist.

The chapel length train finished with a scalloped lace edge fell gently behind. A zipper closure finished with crystal buttons and inner corset supported the bodice. She also wore a fingertip length, scalloped edge veil of ivory Alencon lace.

The bride carried a lavish cascading bouquet featuring a lovely mix of pink, blush, and marsala peonies, roses, larkspur, lilies of the Incas, baby’s breath, and choice greenery. A keepsake rosary from the bride’s mother adorned the bouquet. The best man held the bride’s wedding band in a special ring bag handmade from a shirt of the groom’s father.

Ashlyn Suire, friend of the bride, served as maid of honor. Bridesmaids included Courtney Broussard, sister of the bride; Arianne Hebert, friend of the bride; Bridget Bailey, family friend of the bride and groom, and Nicolette Homes, cousin of the groom. Flower girl was Miranda Guilbeaux, godchild of the bride. Each attendant wore a matching, floor length Marsala dress and carried a similar bouquet of the bride.

Drew Hoffpauir, brother of the groom stood beside the groom as best man. Groomsmen included Dylon Hoffpauir and Dax Hoffpauir, brothers of the groom; Bryce Comeaux and Kyler Daigle, friends of the groom. Ring bearer was Jasper Guilbeaux, cousin of the bride. Each attendant wore a slate gray Pronto Uomo Vintage suit with Marsala suspenders.

Following the ceremony, a reception celebrating the newly married couple, was held at the VN Hall in Abbeville, LA. The venue was beautifully decorated with soft white lighting, elegant draping, greenery and table top centerpieces featuring the rich wedding colors of gold and Marsala. The celebration menu was catered by Cajun Commander Café & Catering of Lafayette.

The timeless engagement, bridal, wedding ceremony and celebration pictures were captured by Alysse Danielle Photography of Parks.

The beautiful, 4-tiered wedding cake, decorated with cascading flowers matching the bride’s bouquet, was made of red velvet and butter pecan filling. The wedding cake was made by Guidry’s of New Iberia. The groom’s cake was a replica of The Lord of the Rings book, made of chocolate filling, and made by Kimbla Cakes of Morgan City.

An evening rehearsal dinner honoring the couple was hosted by the groom’s mother and brothers, at her home on Thursday, January 4, 2018.

After a seven-day honeymoon cruise to Belize, the couple will reside in Erath, La.