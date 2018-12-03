Mandy Songne’- Aaron Melebeck announce engagement

Miss Mandy Marie Songne’ of Maurice and Mr. Aaron Keith Melebeck of Abbeville are announcing their engagement and forth coming marriage.

Their wedding will take place on Saturday, December 22, 2018 during a 6:30 p.m. ceremony at St. Mary Magdalen Catholic Church in Abbeville officiated by Fr. Andrew Schumacher.

Mandy is the daughter of Gregory J. Songne’ and Becky T. Sonnier, spouse of Charles Sonnier Jr., all of Maurice. She is the youngest of five children. Her siblings are Brook S. Stelly, Cory Songne’, Blake Songne’, and Amy Songne’. Mandy also has two step-brothers, Jake and Ashton Sonnier. Her maternal grandparents are Sandra Trahan and Wayne and Liz Touchet of Abbeville. Her paternal grandparents are Carolyn Songne’ and the late Jules J. Songne’ of Abbeville.

The future bride is a 2012 graduate of North Vermilion High school and a 2017 graduate of UL Lafayette. She currently works for Acadian Contractors as a Time Coordinator Assistant.

Aaron is the son of Keith and Beth Melebeck of Abbeville. He is also the younger brother of the late Corey Rene’ Melebeck. His maternal grandparents are the late Rene’ Sr. and Lynn Moresi Broussard of Abbeville. His paternal grandparents are Dorothy “Chank” Melebeck and the late Francis E. Melebeck of Abbeville.

Aaron is a 2013 graduate of Vermilion Catholic High School and a 2017 graduate of UL Lafayette. He currently works for Bank of Erath as an IT Support Specialist and Security Officer. Aaron is also a contract pilot out of the Lafayette Area.