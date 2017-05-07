Mary Grace Burns Hébert and David Michael Tokarz announce engagement

The Honorable and Mrs. Byron Hébert of Abbeville, Louisiana and Mr. and Mrs. Stanley Tokarz, Jr. of Stanley, North Carolina are pleased to announce the engagement of their children, Mary Grace Burns Hébert and David Michael Tokarz.

Mary Grace is a graduate of the Academy of the Sacred Heart in Grand Coteau, Louisiana and the University of Texas in Austin, Texas (2011). She completed the Masters of Arts in Communication at the University of Illinois at Champaign-Urbana, Illinois in 2014 and is currently completing doctoral studies in Communication at the University of Illinois.

David is a graduate of North Mecklenburg High School in Huntersville, North Carolina and Wake Forest University in Winston-Salem, North Carolina (2011). He completed the Masters of Arts in Communication at the University of Illinois in Champaign-Urbana, Illinois in 2013 and is completing doctoral studies in Communication at the University of Illinois.

The bride-elect is the paternal granddaughter of the late Mr. and Mrs. Irby Hébert of Abbeville, Louisiana and the maternal granddaughter of the late Mr. and Mrs. Albert Leroy Burns, Jr. of Bellaire, Texas.

The groom-elect is the maternal grandson of Sylvia Figiel and the late Eugene Figiel of Walled Lake, Michigan and the paternal grandson of the late Mr. and Mrs. Stanley Tokarz, Sr. of West Bloomfield, Michigan.

The wedding ceremony will take place at the Chapel of the Academy of the Sacred Heart in Grand Coteau, Louisiana on August 19, 2017.