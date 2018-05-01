A delegation of eight members of the Confrerie d’ Abbeville traveled to Dumbea, New Caledonia to participate in the cooking of our sister city’s Giant Omelette Celebration on April 22. The group left from the Lafayette airport on April 17 for the long journey. They arrived in Dumbea on the April 19, after a connection in Auckland, New Zealand. There is a 16 hour time difference between Abbeville and Dumbea. The group stayed just under a week in Dumbea. They will make a three day stop in Fiji then a three day visit in New Zealand before arriving home on May 3. Confrerie members are encouraged to travel to one of the six other omelette celebrations throughout the year. In addition to Dumbea, omelette celebrations are held in Bessieres, France on Easter Monday; Frejus, France in September; Granby, Quebec in Canada in June.; Malmedy, Belgium in August and Pigue, Argentina in December. Abbeville’s Giant Omelette Celebration is held each November on the 1st full weekend. For more information visit www.giantomelette.org . Shown are Abbeville delegation with their host families in Dumbea.

Confrerie de’ Abbeville members traveling to New Caledonia are Brenda are Gordy Landry, Bonnie Broussard, Elray and Nancy Schexnaider, Liz Broussard, Brenda and Ray Trahan.