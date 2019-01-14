Miss Alaina Hulin becomes Mrs. Nicholas Gossen

Miss Alaina Hulin and Mr. Nicholas Gossen were united in holy matrimony during a ceremony at St. Mary Magdalen Catholic Church in Abbeville, LA on January 12, 2019.

Deacon Coby Thomas, first cousin of the bride, officiated the ceremony.

The bride is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Michael T. Hulin of Abbeville. Grandparents are Susan Dubois, Leanne Landry and the late Howard Landry, Sr., the late Mr. and Mrs. Edmond Hulin Sr. and the late Glenn Gastal.

Parents of the groom are Mr. and Mrs. Paul Gossen of Rayne. His grandparents are Mr. and Mrs. Herbert Gossen Sr. of Roberts Cove and Mr. and Mrs. Michael Constantin of Rayne.

A reception was held immediately following the ceremony at The Warehouse located in Rayne.

The couple will reside in Roberts Cove, LA.

The groom’s parents hosted a rehearsal dinner on January 7, 2019 at Midway On The Square in Abbeville, LA.