Miss Allison Rosa becomes Mrs. Everette Young II

Miss Allison Claire Rosa of Erath and Mr. Everett Sashary Young II of Maurice, were joined in marriage during a ceremony held on Friday, December 8, 2017, at Le Pavillon-Parc in Lafayette, La.

Judge Laurie Hulin officiated the 7 p.m. ceremony.

The bride is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Chris Rosa of Erath, LA. Her grandparents are Mr. and Mrs. Allen Landry of Erath and Mr. and Mrs. Charles Rosa of Maurice.

Parents of the groom are Mr. and Mrs. Kim Young of Maurice, LA. His grandparents are the late Mr. and Mrs. Roy Young and the late Mr. and Mrs. Douglas Trahan.

Readings were given by Mikela Sultzman, sister of the groom.

Crandall Landry, uncle of the bride, served as the usher.

The mother of the bride was escorted by her brother, Crandall Landry. She wore an elegant navy floor length gown with cold shouldered sleeves, embellished with beaded trimming.

The mother of the groom was escorted by her husband. She wore a floor length deep purple dress with a lace bodice.

Escorted by her father, the bride wore a femme and sophisticated designer Monica gown which featured a short sleeve style allover graphic embroidery with the softest sequin and bead sparkle. Demure from the front, the open back and sheer side cut-outs offered a dramatic twist. The bride was also adorned with a floral hair crown made of soft blooms.

She carried a whimsical bouquet filled with blush pink and peach garden roses accented with soft pink ranunculus and white anemones.

Shiloh Eastin, friend of the bride, served as maid of honor. Bridesmaids included Chelsea Poret, friend of the groom; Kasey Landry, friend of the bride; Truc Ngo, friend of the bride and Meraiah Young, sister of the groom. Flower girl was Abbie Koonce, niece of the groom.

Each attendant wore a floor length blush dress in their own unique style. They carried a similar floral bouquet like the bride.

Matt Miller, friend of the groom, served as best man. Groomsmen included Eric Pham, friend of the bride; Baron Rosa, brother of the bride; Stuart Ellis, friend of the groom and Douglas Koonce, brother of the groom. Ring bearer was Dorian Young, godchild of the groom.

Following the ceremony, a reception was held at Le Pavillon-Parc ballroom in Lafayette. The venue was beautifully decorated with lighted Christmas trees. The guests were welcomed at their tables with metallic gold painted wine bottle centerpieces tied with navy ribbons. Each centerpiece sat on a mirror decorated with beaded wedding garland.

The wedding cake was an elegant mix of blush and white backgrounds garnished with gold accents. Also incorporated into the cake was Harry potter and hello kitty which reflects some of the bride’s interest.

The groom’s cake is a replica of the Zelda shield, made out of chocolate cake filled with chocolate pudding.

The couple will honeymoon in Paris, France.