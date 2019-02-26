Miss Camille Lee becomes Mrs. Daniel Robert Domingues

Miss Camille Angelle Lee and Mrs. Daniel Robert Domingues were joined in holy matrimony on Saturday, February 23, 2019, at St. Mary Magdalen Catholic Church in Abbeville.

Deacon Francis Cao officiated the 6:30 p.m. nuptials.

The bride is the daughter of Anne Luquette of Abbeville and Tedman Lee of Mt. Juliet, TN. Her grandparents are Wanda Luquette and the late Irby Luquette of Abbeville, and the late Mr. and Mrs. Wilton Lee of Erath.

The parents of the groom are David and Jenny Domingues. His grandparents are Clarence an Liz Moss of Erath and Robert and Cheryl Domingues of Erath.

Music was provided by Tommy Guidry, organist and Jennifer Melancon, vocalist.

The bride found her gown exclusively at A-Net’s Bridal Boutique. The completely modern lace gown began with an illusion neckline that continued into a graceful appliqued V-neck plunge. Covered buttons enclosed the completely illusion back, which created a unique floating button effect and finished with a cathedral length train. Her veil was trimmed with corded lace flowers, spilling over the edge of the gossamer tulle fingertip veil.

The bride carried a bouquet of hanging cream wisteria, cream roses and beautiful cream peonies, adorned wit feathers, lotus pods draped in fern and accented with winter fillers created by Gayle with Kaplan Flower Shop.

Matron of honor was Angela Bradley, sister of the bride. Bridesmaids included Kirsten Broussard, Madison Davidson, Taya Gibson, all friends of the bride; Amanda Lewis, cousin of the bride; and the Jr. bridesmaid was Brailynn Doucet, niece of the bride.

They wore navy capped sleeve crepe sheath gowns with deep V bow back. The bridesmaids had smaller versions of the bride’s bouquet. The flower girls were Dawsyn Domingues, daughter of the bride and groom; and Addison Bradley, niece of the bride. The flower girls wore a crown of baby roses and wisteria blooms. They wore ivory tea length ball gowns with tulle skirts with an ivory satin ribbon bow in back.

Best man was Drew Primeaux, friend of the groom. Groomsmen included Rene Toups, cousin of the groom; Christian Cloteaux, friend of the groom; Stephen Lee, brother of the bride; Mitchell Bradley, brother-in-law of the bride; Owen and Seth Domingues, brothers of the groom. Ring bearer was Grayson Bradley, godchild of the bride and Cameron Lee, nephew of the bride. Owen and Seth Domingues also served as ushers.

A reception was held at Black’s Reception and Banquet Hall in Abbeville, LA. The bride’s cake was a three tier cake with an ivory butter cream frosting filled with cream cheese, chocolate butter cream; and cookies and cream. It was topped with similar flowers to the bride’s bouquet.

The groom’s cake was created with a hunting theme. It was a two tiered flavored cake with cream cheese and pecan praline.

A rehearsal dinner was held Friday, February 22, 2019 at the home of Derek and Becky Meaux, hosted by the groom’s parents.

The bride is a 2015 graduate of Vermilion Catholic High School. She is employed by OEG Offshore in Broussard, LA.

The groom is a 2015 graduate of Erath High School and is employed by Automated Production in Broussard.