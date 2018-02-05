Miss Delaney Morvant becomes Mrs. Justin Lee Koch

Delaney Francis Morvant of Thibodaux and Justin Lee Koch of Bayou Blue, were united in holy matrimony on Jan. 26, 2018, at Christ the Redeemer Catholic Church in Thibodaux. Officiating at the ceremony was Father Mitch Semar.

Music during the ceremony was provided by Kay Degruise (pianist) and Joshua and Brittany Martin (vocalists).

The bride is the daughter of Mark Joseph and Maureen “Shonie” Morvant, of Thibodaux. She is the granddaughter of Robert Maurice Sr. and Martha “Tookie” Sonnier of Abbevile, Louisiana and Artie Joseph and Karen Murray Morvant of Thibodaux.

The groom is the son of Richard and Patty Koch, of Bayou Blue. He is the grandson of Peter and Gloria Luke and the late William and Betty Koch.

Given in marriage by her father, the bride wore a Sottero and Midgley gown comprised of Vizela Mikado and is a simple wedding gown that features a fitted bodice and natural waist, flaring into a dramatically full structured ball gown skirt with hidden pockets. It is finished with covered buttons trailing from the neckline to a cathedral hemline & over zipper and inner corset closure.

A Rebecca Ingram lace jacket adorned the top of the dress and a beautiful cathedral length veil with lace beginning at the fingertips, encircled the bottom and flowed from a jeweled hair piece over the entire back of the gown.

The bride was attended by her maid of honor, Kyla Rodrigue Matthews. Bridesmaids were Rebecca Lynn Koch, Hannah Rae Koch and Savannah Price Hebert

Junior bridesmaid was Brennly Elise Bonvillain.

The groom’s best man was Miguel Sidney Dardar. The other attendants included Dylan Michael Billiot, Dustin John Luke and Alexander Robert Morvant.

The flower girls were Anderson Rae Bonvillain and Adelyn Grace Koch. The ring bearers were Uriah Joseph Bonvillain and Tucker Michael Smith.

The bride is a graduate of E.D. White Catholic High School, attended Nicholls State University and graduated from Lafayette General Hospital and Health Sciences Licensed Practical Nursing program. She is currently employed at Acadia Concrete.

The groom is a graduate of Terrebonne High School and Fletcher Community College. He is currently employed at Crosby Energy.

A reception was held at The Foundry on the Bayou. Music was provided by Soul Survivor.

The couple will honeymoon at a later date.

The couple resides in Thibodaux.