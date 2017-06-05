Miss Emily Bertrand becomes Mrs. Augustus Zaunbrecher

Miss Emily Claire Bertrand of Abbeville and Mr. Augustus Luke Zaunbrecher of Kaplan were joined in holy matrimony on Saturday, June 3, 2017, at St. Mary Magdalen Catholic Church in Abbeville.

Father Louie Richard officiated the 6:30 p.m. nuptials.

The bride is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. David Bertrand of Abbeville. Her grandparents are Mr. and Mrs. C. J. Bertrand of Abbeville and the late Mr. and Mrs. Roy Strong of Lafayette, La.

The groom is the son of Mr. and Mrs. Kevin Zaunbrecher of Kaplan. His grandparents are Ann Vincent and the late Godfrey Vincent of Kaplan, Laura Zaunbrecher and the late Frederick Zaunbrecher of Gueydan, La.

Music for the occasion was provided Tommy Guidry.

The church was adorned with palms and eucalyptus.

For her special day, the bride wore a beautiful Pronovias’ Angelicas A-line gown with a lace and floral pattern accompanied by pearl details along with the sweetheart neckline. Tulle lace and appliques ran throughout the entire dress seemingly melting into the skin. Her ensemble was completed with a cathedral veil with pencil edging.

She carried a bouquet consisting of hydrangeas, mother of pearl roses, David Austin garden roses, stock and peonies accented with seeded eucalyptus.

Katie Bertrand, sister of the bride, served as maid of honor. Bridesmaids included Morgan Bertrand, sister-in-law of the bride; Brooke Zaunbrecher, sister-in-law of the groom: Leslie Vincent, sister of the groom; Jena Zaunbrecher, sister of the groom; Mary Catherine Bertrand, cousin of the bride; Katie Reaux, friend of the bride and Alaina Dupuis, friend of the bride.

The attendants wore Alfred Sung full length sleeveless peau de soie dresses in pine green with a bow at high neck. They carried bouquets made of hydrangeas, playablaka roses, sweetheart garden roses with touches of seeded eucalyptus.

Flower girls were Andi Bertrand, niece of the bride and daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Jeremy Bertrand and Hattie and Lucy Vincent, nieces and godchildren of the groom, and daughters of Mr. and Mrs. Ricky Vincent. They wore Bonnie Jean dresses with a floral bonded lace bodice, a satin ribbon at the waist line and a layered tulle skirt.

Vincent Zaunbrecher, brother of the groom, served as best man. Groomsmen included Jeremy Bertrand, brother of the bride; Alex Meaux, friend of the groom; Guy Vincent, Drey Vincent, Steven Briolo, Curtis Briolo, all cousins of the groom and Lorenz Zaunbrecher, brother of the groom.

Ring bearer was Lane Vincent, nephew of the groom and son of Mr. and Mrs. Ricky Vincent. Ushers were Ross Couvillon and Roddy Dubois, friends of the groom.

The reception was held at Magdalen Place in Abbeville immediately following the wedding. It was decorated with a garden theme accented with ferns, spring flowers and candles.

The bride’s cake was a four tiered white cake with lace and floral details. The groom’s cake was a three tiered John Deere themed cake.

Upon their return from a wedding trip to Sandals South Coast in Whitehouse, Jamaica, the couple will reside in Kaplan.

A rehearsal dinner was held Thursday, June 1 at the home of Mr. and Mrs. Kevin Zaunbrecher, parents of the groom.

The bride is a 2009 graduate of Vermilion Catholic High School and UL Lafayette with a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Management with a focus in Professional Land and Resource Management. She is contracted by Angelle and Donohue Oil and Gas Properties, Inc.

The groom is a 2010 graduate of Kaplan High School and is the owner and operator of Zaunbrecher Farms in Kaplan.