Miss Erin Frith becomes Mrs. Dylan Michael Greene

Miss Erin Elyse Frith of Cow Island and Mr. Dylan Michael Greene of Kaplan, were joined in holy matrimony on Saturday March 30, 2019 during a ceremony at St. Anne Catholic Church in Cow Island, La.

Father Mathew Barzare officiated the 6:30 p.m. nuptials.

The bride is the daughter of Chris and Melinda Frith of Cow Island, LA. Her maternal grandparents are Ruby Gastal of Cow Island and the late Marion Gastal. Her paternal grandparents are Curtis and Gwen Frith of Forked Island, LA.

The groom is the son of David and Denise Greene of Kaplan, LA. His paternal grandparents are Barbara Greene and the late Donald Greene of Kaplan. His maternal grandparents are Jeanette Vincent of Gueydan, LA and the late Dwight Vincent.

The church was decorated for the Lenten season.

Vocalist for the wedding were Jillian Romero Farrar and Brett Westgrove of Nashville, TN.

Escorted by her father, the bride wore a hand sewn dress made by a dear friend of the family, Lucy Graves. The gown featured a unique beaded lace overlay and crepe satin backing. Her head piece was also created by Lucy Graves.

The bride carried a cascading bridal bouquet made with Quicksand roses, white O’Hara garden roses, Excellence baby’s breath and a variety of fresh eucalyptus.

Darian Mire, best friend of the bride, served as maid of honor. Bridesmaids included Bailey Hebert and Taylor Couvillon, friends of the bride; Kate Stelly Perry, cousin of the groom and Madi Naquin, cousin of the bride. The junior bridesmaid was Arlie Devenport, niece of the bride. The attendant’s wore slate colored dresses.

The flower girls were Arabella Frith and Adley Devenport, both nieces of the bride.

Teal Richard, friend of the groom, served as best man. Groomsmen included Ryan Mire, Kamron Broussard, Drew Gaspard, and Dylan Broussard, all friends of the groom. The junior groomsman was Haies Devenport, nephew of the bride. The ring bearer was Grealyn Michael Greene, son of the bride and groom, who will be escorted by his Paran Blaise Istre.

Ushers were Cole Stelly and Blaise Stelly, cousins of the groom.

A reception and dance honoring the couple was held at Woodlawn Chapel in Maurice, LA, and was catered by Chef Bobby and Dot. Music was provided by a DJ from Lafayette.

The hall was beautifully decorated with a simple, but elegant decor with a rustic flair of fresh greenery and eucalyptus.

The bride’s cake was a three tiered almond flavored confection filled with a pecan praline filling and lightly iced with French butter cream to take on a ‘naked appearance’. Each tier was adorned with cascading flowers and was made by Heidi Broussard.

The groom’s cake was two tiered with one red velvet and one butter pecan topped with dark chocolate ganache’ made by Kay’s Cakes. The groom’s cake table was decorated with a duck theme and cattails, greenery and boots from his grandfathers, who have passed on and could not be there to celebrate with the couple.

They will reside at their home in Cow Island.

A rehearsal dinner, hosted by the parents of the groom, was held Thursday, March 28, 2019, at a’ la’ De’cor Event Center in Kaplan, LA.