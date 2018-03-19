Miss Halie Wright - Aaron David exchange wedding vows

Miss Halie Andre Wright of Maurice, La., and Mr. Aaron Michael David of Abbeville, La., were joined in marriage during a ceremony held on Saturday, March 17, 2018 at St. Mary Magalen Catholic Church in Abbeville.

Father Louis Richard officiated the 6 p.m. nuptials.

The bride is the daughter of Coy and Kristie Wright of Maurice. Her grandparents are Harris and Brenda Desormeaux of Maurice, and Michael and Alverna Wright of Rayne, La.

Parents of the groom are Lance and Danielle David of Abbeville. His grandparents are Herschel and the late Cynthia David of Abbeville, Larry Laporte and Dolores Landry, both of Abbeville.

The church was decorated with clutches of hydrangeas tied with ivory silk ribbon as pew markers. The altar was adorned with fresh arrangements of hydrangea, ivory roses and ivory majolica roses.

Music was provided by Tommy Guidry, organist; Jennifer Melancon, vocalist and Jared Gray, trumpet.

Music was Trumpet Voluntary for the processional and Charpentier: Te Deum for the recessional; Schubert - Ave Maria; Handel - Air II; Psalm 128 - Happy are They Who Honor the Lord by Haas; Bach - Sleepers Wake and Bach - Bist Du Bei Mir.

Ecorted by her father, the birde wore an ivory Faille de Soie fit and flare gown designed by Amsale with a V-neckline.

She wore a cathedral length heirloom veil with handmade lace from France. The headpiece was embellished with crystals and freshwater pearls, designed by Sara Gabriel.

The bride’s bouquet was a fresh arrangement of white o’hara roses, ivory roses, ranunculus and baby’s breath tied with ivory satin ribbon.

Hannah Wright served as maid of honor Bridesmaids were Caroline David, Skylar Noel, Analeah Tribaldos, Alexis Langlinais, Anna Dartez, Whitney Freeland and Sophie Wright. They wore full length, off the shoulder crepe dresses with criss cross detail at open back. The gown had a trumpet skirt in the color palomino. They carried bouquets of fresh arrangements of white o’hara roses, ivory roses, ranunculus and baby’s breath tied with ivory satin ribbon.

Flower girls were Remi and Zara Meada, daughters of Kenji and Kelli Meada. They wore full length gowns with telosma sequin lace on the bodice with a full tulle skirt.

Ryan David served as best man. Groomsmen included Josh Broussard, Emile Chiasson, Etienne Trahan, Mark Laporte, Holden Wright and Grant David. Ring bearers were Sawyer Wright, son of Coy and Kristie Wright and Kole Duhon, son of Kyle and Kalen Duhon. Ushers were Caleb Broussard, Reiss Hebert, Joey Faulk and Blair Landry.

The reception was held at Magdalen Place. The bride’s cake was a four tiered white cake with lemon, strawberry, Bavarian and butter pecan filling with ivory buttercream frosting. The tiers were separated by fresh flowers.

The groom’s cake was a two tiered chocolate cake with butter pecan and chocolate chip filling with chocolate fondant on both tiers with twisted fondant border with chocolate covered strawberries.

The couple will reside in Abbeville, La.

A rehearsal dinner was held on Friday, March 16, 2018, at Riverfront, hosted by the parents of the groom.

The bride is a 2015 graduate of Vermilion Catholic High School.

The groom is a 2012 graduate of Vermilion Catholic High School.