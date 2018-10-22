Miss Kaitlin Kern becomes Mrs. Boyd Jansen Denais

Miss Kaitlin Alise Kern and Mr. Boyd Jansen Denais, both of Maurice, were joined in holy matrimony on Saturday, October 20, 2018 at St. Alphonsus Catholic Church in Maurice.

Deacon Byron Soley officiated the 6:30 p.m. ceremony.

The bride is the daughter of Kevin and Monique Kern of Maurice. Her grandparents are Delray LeMaire of Lafayette and the late Antoinette LeMaire and William and Dianna Meaux of Abbeville.

Parents of the groom are Timothy and Melanie Denais of Maurice. His grandparents are Earline Denais of Maurice and the late John Oran Denais and Rod Broussard of Maurice and the late Betty Boudreaux.

Music for the ceremony was performed by Tammy Maturin, vocalist.

Escorted by her father, the bride wore an all over lace sheath ivory gown with subtle beading throughout by Maggie Sottero.

The gown featured a strapless bodice over inner sweetheart design accented with a scalloping sheer lace overlay with a subtle train. She wore an ivory cathedral veil outlined in lace.

The bride carried a loosely designed bouquet with white O’hara garden roses, soft white fillers, mauve florals, silver foliages and seeded eucalyptus.

Escorted by her sons, Daine and Jabian Kern, the mother of the bride wore a navy dress with an embroidered bateau neckline on a soft chiffon skirt.

Escorted by her son, the mother of the groom wore a navy satin crepe dress with a beaded capped sleeve top.

The groom wore a light grey suit and vest with a white shirt, silver tie and brown boots.

Samantha Cunningham, cousin of the bride served as maid of honor. Kaitlin Dugas, childhood friend of the bride, served as matron of honor. Bridesmaids included, Bailyn Kern, sister in law of the bride; Lacey Denais, sister-in-law of the groom; friends of the bride, Madison Duhon and Kaysie Hardy, Chelsea Hayes, cousin of the groom, Shea Delcambre and Haley Trahan.

The attendants wore floor length mauve, sleek satin fit and flare dresses. They carried a smaller version of the bride’s bouquet.

Flower girls included Gerri Kern, godchild of the bride, daughter of Daine Kern and Carra Rawls and Amelia Broussard, godchild of the groom, daughter of Ryan and Katie Broussard. They wore ivory tulle layered dresses with floral necklines.

Best man was Bryant Denais, brother of the groom. Groomsmen included Jabian and Daine Kern, brothers of the bride; Chase Picard, cousin of the groom; friends of the groom, Courtney Trahan, Landon Dupuy, Jacob Broussard, Blake Hayes and Nick LeBlanc.

The male attendants wore charcoal grey tuxes with light grey shirts, mauve ties and brown boots.

Ring bearer was Kailex Kern, nephew of the bride, son of Jabian and Bailyn Kern. His attired matched the groom wearing a light grey suit with awhite shirt and mauve bow tie.

The ushers included Brandt Meaux, cousin of the bride; Hunter Landry, nephew of the groom; Aaron Spell and Jacob Broussard.

A reception was held at the River Oaks catering and event center in Lafayette immediately following the ceremony.

Upon their return from a wedding trip to Punta Cana, the couple will reside in Maurice.