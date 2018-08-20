Miss Kansas Istre becomes Mrs. Ryan O’Neill Poche’

Miss Kansas Therese Istre of Abbeville and Mr. Ryan O’Neill Poche’ of Erath, were joined in holy matrimony during a nuptial ceremony held on Friday, August 17, 2018, at St. Mary Magdalen Catholic Church in Abbeville.

Father Wayne Duet officiated the 6:30 p.m. ceremony.

The bride is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Bert Istre of Abbeville. Her grandparents are Mr. and Mrs. Dudley Sellers of Abbeville and Claude C.J. Istre of Abeville.

The groom is the son of Mr. and Mrs. Mark Poche’ of Erath. His grandparents are Mr. and Mrs. Brent Delcambre of Abbeville, Mrs. Leona Poche of Erath and the late James Lynn Poche’ Sr.

Music for the ceremony was provided by Will Green, trumpeter; Jude Gaspard, organist; Jodi Bollich, vocalist and Xiao Lu Li, violinist.

Readings were given by Linda Smith, aunt of the bride and Britlyn Trahan, aunt of the groom.

Ushers included Beau and Jack Trahan, cousins of the groom and Eric Landry, cousin of the bride.

The mother of the bride was escorted by her son, Zachary Istre. She wore a vintage off the shoulder laced platinum dress.

The mother of the groom was escorted by her son, Ryan and her husband, Mark. She wore a tailored blush designed mermaid gown in a beautiful navy Mikado. Her adorned caplet was embellished with a crystal antique motif.

Escorted by her father, the bride wore an all over lace mermaid gown by Rita Vinieris which had a sheer build up capped sleeve bodice. The gown had a subtle beading throught the lace and featured a low back with button detailing. She finished off her look with a tulle veil trimmed in a silky soutache by Sara Gabriel.

She carried a round style bouquet filled with plum, lavender and ivory roses finished with rhinestone studs thoughout.

Caroline Poche’, sister of the groom, served as maid of honor. Bridesmaids included Taylor Trahan, high school friend; Katey Champagne and Haley Broussard, both college friends. The flower girls were Remi Fawcett, cousin of the groom and Shelby Trcalek, cousin of the bride.

Serving as best man was Beau Burkett, college friend; Zachary Istre, brother of the bride; Fred Watson, childhood friend and Charlie Singer, college friend. Ringbearer was Alex Landry, cousin of the bride.

A reception was held immediately following the ceremony at Magdalen Place.

Upon their return from anm Alaskan wedding trip, the couple will reside in Charlottesville, Virginia.