Miss Katley Broussard weds Warren Gachassin, Jr.

Miss Katley Jenee’ Broussard and Mr. Warren Paul Gachassin, Jr. exchanged wedding vows on Saturday, March 18, 2017 at six o’clock in the evening at the historic Gouguenheim located in downtown New Iberia, Louisiana. The candlelight ceremony was officiated by Johnny Hebert, Justice of the Peace.

The bride is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Randall P. Broussard of Abbeville. She is the granddaughter of Mr. and Mrs. Wallace Michaud of Abbeville. The groom is the son of Mr. and Mrs. Warren P. Gachassin, Sr. of New Iberia. He is the grandson of Mrs. Shirley Bordelon and the late Charles Gunnells, and the late Mr. and Mrs. George Gachassin.

Given in marriage by her parents and escorted down the aisle by her father, the bride wore a breathtaking trumpet style Oleg Cassini gown of the color champagne. The corded lace appliques lent stunning contrast to the design, and rich scalloped lace trimmed the skirt and neckline. More than 40 pieces of beaded lace appliques made this dress a wearable work of art. To compliment the stunning gown, the bride chose a hairpiece of delicate crystal motif with an eye-catching crystal floral design.

Meaningful details were incorporated into a hand-tied bouquet of cream roses; intricately entwined with both pearl and rhinestone brooches and especially a blue heirloom brooch which was worn by her great-grandmother to attend her grandmother’s wedding. The bride’s “something borrowed” was her mother-in-law’s diamond earrings. Her father presented her with the traditional sixpence and placed it in her shoe to wish her all the blessings a father can give to his daughter.

Lexi A. Broussard, sister of the bride served as maid of honor. Bridesmaids included Britlyn D. Duplantis, cousin of the bride, Brooke A. Rogers, friend of the bride and Allison F. Colley, sister-in-law of the groom. The flower girl was Aline M. Gachassin, daughter of the bride and groom. Aline carried a cream and blush colored kissing ball and a cream colored crown adorned her curls. The maid of honor and bridesmaids wore elegant gowns in a rich shade of mercury. The floor-length design of georgette featured a beaded illusion bodice which complimented the sweetheart neckline and keyhole back. Each carried a hand-tied bouquet of peonies, roses, seeded eucalyptus, succulents and hypericum berries.

Stanley C. Colley, Jr., brother of the groom, served as best man. Groomsmen included Austin K. Kipp, Sy M. Bodin and Joshua M. Delahoussaye, all friends of the groom.

Immediately following the nuptials, a celebration of food, dance and merriment was enjoyed by the couple’s honored guests.

After their honeymoon, the newly married couple, Mr. and Mrs. Warren P. Gachassin, Jr., will make their new home in New Iberia, Louisiana.