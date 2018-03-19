Miss Maci Andrus becomes Mrs. Trey Broussard

Miss Maci Andrus of Youngsville, LA, and Mr. Trey Broussard of Maurice, LA, were joined in holy matrimony during a ceremony held on Friday, March 16, 2018, at St. Pius X Catholic Church in Lafayette.

Father Matthew Hebert officiated the 7 p.m. ceremony.

The bride is the daughter of Ronald and Lisa Andrus of Broussard, LA, Her grandparents are Richard Ardoin of Arnaudville, LA and Nettie Stewart of Scott, LA.

Parent of the groom are Glenn and Deanna Broussard of Maurice. His gandparents are Chester and Anne Smith of Abbeville.

Escorted by her father, the bride wore a sheath lace gown with a long lace train accented with a sheer low back with covered buttons. Her veil was a tulle, cathedral length veil.

The bride carried a whimsical and spherical mix bouquet with soft neutral flowers with hints of blue and gold accents. The stems were wrapped with her recently deceased grandfather’s (Clarence Joseph Andrus) rosary.

Victoria Zaunbrecher served as her matron of honor. The bridesmaids were Brooke Perry, Ashley Mouton, Cayla Chatman and Corita Kuon.

Brett Broussard, attended as best man. Groomsmen included Taylor Price, Tyler Price, Trey Price and David Mouton.

Gregory James Zaunbrecher III, son of Gregory and Victoria Zunbrecher, and Parker Falgout, son of Brandon and Lindsey Falgout, served as the ring bearers.

Ushers included Phillip Jones and Trae Trahan.

Immediately following the wedding, a reception was held at Le Pavillon.

The bride’s cake was a simple three tiered white cake. The groom’s cake was a simple sheet cake with butter cream frosting with chocolate shaving on top.

The couple will honeymoon in Jamaica.

A rehearsal dinner, hosted by the parents of the bride and groom, was held at the Petroleum Club of Lafayette on Thursday, March 15.

Maci is a 2009 graduate of Lafayette High School and a 2013 graduate of UL Lafayette with a Bachelor’s Degree. Maci also played on the Women’s soccer team for four years while attending college. She is employed with Schumacher Clinical Partners.

The groom is a 2007 graduate of North Vermilion High School. He is employed with Neuro Diagnostic Monitoring. He attended LSU in Alexandria from 2007-2008 and played on the men’s basketball tem. He transferred to UL Lafayette in 2008 and received a Bachelor’s Degree in 2011.