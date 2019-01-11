Miss Mandy Songne’ becomes Mrs. Aaron Melebeck

Mandy Marie Songne’ of Maurice, and Mr. Aaron Keith Melebeck of Abbeville, were united in marriage during an evening ceremony at St. Mary Magdalen Catholic Church in Abbeville on Saturday, December 22, 2018.

The bride is the daughter of Gregory J. Songne’ and Becky T. Sonnier, spouse of Charles R. Sonnier Jr., all of Maurice. Her maternal grandparents are Sandra Trahan and Mr. and Mrs. Richard Wayne Touchet of Abbeville. Her paternal grandparents are Carolyn D. Songne’ and the late Jules Joseph Songne’ of Abbeville.

The groom is the son of Mr. and Mrs. Francis Keith Melebeck of Abbeville. His maternal grandparents are the late Rene’ Sidney Sr. and Lynn Moresi Broussard of Abbeville. His paternal grandparents are Dorothy “Chank” Melebeck and the late Francis “Frank” Eustis Melebeck of Abbeville.

The ceremony was officiated by Father Andrew Schumacher, Parochial Vicar at Cathedral of St. John the Evangelist in Lafayette. Father Daniel Picard also served as co-celebrant. The bride’s godmothers, Carrie Durke and Mona Trahan, and the groom’s godmother, Angelle Broussard, served as readers for the ceremony.

The groom made sure to pay tribute to his older brother, the late Corey Rene’ Melebeck, as honorary best man. A small charmed picture of Corey was found on every bouquet and boutonniere used in the ceremony.

The bride’s sisters, Amy Songne’ and Brook S. Stelly, served as maid and matron of honor. Bridesmaids included cousins of the bride, Lindsay and Julie LeBlanc; close family friend of the groom and cousin of the bride, Sidney S. Songne’; cousin of the groom, Camille Bourque, and friends of both the bride and groom, Torri C. Steen and Ashlyn T. Broussard. Kylie Denby, godchild of the groom, served as a junior bridesmaid. The flower girls were Bonnie and Cecile Songne’, younger cousins of the bride as well as “adopted” nieces of the groom.

Chase Steen, close family friend of the groom, served as best man. Groomsmen included friends of the groom, Logan Broussard, John McLain, Trey Patin, and Duke Steen and cousins of the bride, Joshua Durke, Grant Johnson and Jade Songne’. The ring bearers included the bride’s two godsons, Rowan LeBlanc and Liam Trahan, and younger cousin of the bride as well as “adopted” nephew of the groom, Joseph Songne’.

Following the ceremony, a reception was held at Magdalen Place in Abbeville.

The couple will be spending their first Christmas as Mr. and Mrs. Melebeckin New York City for their honeymoon and will be residing in Abbeville upon their return.

Aaron and Mandy would like to thank their parents, families, and friends for all of the love and support they received on their big day.