Miss Paige Nicole Lyons becomes Mrs. Drey Vincent

Miss Paige Nicole Lyons of Maurice and Mr. Drey Edward Vincent of Kaplan were joined in marriage during a 6:30 p.m. ceremony held on Saturday, January 19, 2019 at L’Eglise in Erath.

The bride is the daughter of Todd and Shantel Sonnier of Maurice and James Lyons of Abbeville. Her grandparents are Leroy Vincent, Sr., Carol Gallette and Sheryl Dennis, all of Abbeville, LA. and Lealand and Veronica Sonnier of Lafayette, La.

The groom is the son of Edward and Angie Vincent of Kaplan. His grandparents are Mr. and Mrs. J.B. Pere’ of Kaplan, Jackie G. Vincent and the late John Francis Vincent of Kaplan.

Escorted by Todd Sonnier and James Lyons, the bride wore an elegant trumpet silhouette gown featuring a sweet-heart neckline and classic keyhole back. The two-toned, floral lace gown finished with a beautifully scalloped hemline and buttons cascading down the semi-cathedral length train.

She carried a bouquet consisting of eucalyptus and ivory pops.

Baily Sonnier, attended as maid of honor. Jada Pedigo served as matron of honor. Bridesmaids included Shanna Sonnier, Katelyn Sonnier, Kirstyn Vincent, Monica Connell, Kreslyn Lemaire and Laina Vincent. They wore wine colored, cold shoulder chiffon dresses topped with beading and a blouson bodice with a flowing skirt. They carried bouquets of eucalyptus and ivor pops. Ava Vincent, daughter of the bride and groom, served as flower girl. She wore a dress made of ivory and lace.

Groomsmen included Gus Zaunbrecher, Guy Vincent, Tyler Clark, Tyler Vincent, Derek Lemaire, Hunter Luquette and Casey Sonnier. The ring bearer was Logan Lemaire, son of Derek and Kreslyn Lemaire. Serving as the usher was Adam Vincent.

The reception was held immediately following the ceremony at L’Eglise.

Upon their return from a wedding trip to the Bahamas, the couple will reside in Kaplan.

The bride is a 2011 graduate of North Vermilion High School and a graduate of Delta with a medical assistant degree. She is currently enrolled at LSUE for nursing.

The groom is a 2009 graduate of Kaplan High School and is the owner of Vincent Farms.