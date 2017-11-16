Morgan LaPointe becomes Mrs. Nicholas Broussard

Miss Morgan Paige LaPointe and Mr. Nicholas Wade Broussard were united in the sacrament of holy matrimony on Saturday, November 11, 2017 at half past six o’clock in the evening at St. Mary Magdalen Roman Catholic Church in Abbeville, Louisiana. The Reverend Father Paul Broussard, godfather of the groom, officiated the double ring ceremony.

The bride is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Floyd LaPointe, Sr. from Meaux, La. Her mother is the former Tina Duhon. Morgan is the granddaughter of Mrs. Audrey Clark from Meaux, La., and the late Mr. and Mrs. Meonce LaPointe.

The groom is the son of Mr. and Mrs. Timothy Broussard from Abbeville, La. His mother is the former Gwen Huval. Nicholas is the grandson of Elda Trahan Huval from Abbeville and the late Daniel Wade Huval and Mr. and Mrs. John Huey Broussard from Abbeville.

The bride, given in marriage by her father, selected a beautiful gown designed by Maggie Sottero. A stunning illusion back takes center stage in this otherwise understated sheath wedding dress, with lace bodice, accented with Swarovski crystal and pearl embellishments and a feminine Arlo chiffon skirt finished with illusion sweetheart neckline and pearl buttons down the back. To complete her ensemble, Morgan wore an ankle length veil.

Some of the meaningful details the bride chose for her special day are her mother’s wedding shoes for her wedding day as her something old. She borrowed one of her mother’s flowers from her wedding bouquet to compliment her bouquet and she made her blue garter out of her mother’s wedding dress.

Brittany LaPointe, sister of the bride, served as maid of honor. Ali Newman, friend of the bride, served as matron of honor. Katie Thibodeaux, cousin of the bride, Kenedi LaPointe, neice of the bride, and Ashlyn Nelson, friend of the bride, served as bridesmaids. They wore stunning burgundy chiffon dresses that featured a romantic ruffled V neckline and an open keyhole back.

Hunter Broussard, friend of the groom, served as best man. Groomsmen included Nick Newman, friend of the groom; Christopher Broussard, brother of the groom; Aaron Lee, friend of the groom and Chuck Briola, friend of the groom. Ushers included Jared and Marcus Broussard, brothers of the groom. Nicholas, the groomsmen and the ushers wore classic navy blue formal tuxedoes.

The mother of the bride was escorted by Jonathan Bordelon. She wore a formal navy gown with a pleated skirt, featuring an intricate beaded bodice with a boat neckline and cap sleeves.

The mother of the groom was escorted by her husband, Timothy Broussard. She wore a formal black mermaid satin gown featuring ¾ length illusion sleeves, a jewel neckline, lace applique embellishments on the bodice and a peplum at the waist.

Readings for the ceremony were given by Leah McLain, sister of the groom and Jill Broussard, friend of the bride. Kim Thibodeaux, godmother of the bride, brought up flowers for the mothers and Anne Broussard, godmother of the groom, brought up a Bible.

Music for the ceremony was provided by organist Tommy Guidry.

Following the wedding nuptials, a reception was held at VN Hall which was beautifully decorated with fall arrangements, elevated ferns, pumpkin arrangements, cypress knees, slices of wood, and lanterns.

The bride selected for her wedding day a three tiered French vanilla wedding cake featuring pecan praline, strawberry and lemon fillings accented with fresh flowers. The groom selected a two layer chocolate cake with chocolate filling.

A rehearsal dinner was held on Thursday, November 9, 2017, hosted by the groom’s parents, Timothy and Gwen Broussard at Farm Bureau in Abbeville.

Following their return from a wedding trip to Disney World, the couple will reside in Abbeville, LA.