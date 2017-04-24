Primeauxs celebrate golden anniversary

Earl and Janet Primeaux of Erath were honored at a surprise 50th wedding anniversary dinner party at Don’s Seafood and Steakhouse in Lafayette, La. on Saturday, April 15, 2017, hosted by their children.

Mrs. Primeaux is the former Janet Richard.

The couple was married on April 22, 1967 at St. John’s Catholic Church in Henry, LA.

The couple’s children include Angela Petry of Erath, LA; Lance Primeaux and his wife Jamie of Humble, TX; Gabriel and Holly Primeaux of Maurice, LA; Alicia Primeaux Gravouia and her husband Kevin of Erath, LA; and a special grandson, Jacob Primeaux and his wife of Maurice, LA.

The couple also have 11 grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

Earl worked for Shell Oil Company for 33 years as an engineering tech and C&D Production for 12 years as a health and safety tech. He retired at 68. Janet was a homemaker.

The couple both share a love of travel. They have trekked across America to some of their favorite places like Glacier National Park, Yellowstone and Grand Canyon. The great Smoky Moutains have been a favorite family vacation destination for years.