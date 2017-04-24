Priscilla Stubblefield becomes Mrs. Cody Michael Duhon

Miss Priscilla Stubblefield of Erath, and Mr. Cody Michael Duhon of Scott, were united in marriage during a ceremony held on Saturday, April 22, 2017, at the Erath Community Center.

Kermit Guidry officiated the 6 p.m. ceremony.

The bride is the daughter of John Coy Stephens, Jr. and the late Tanaya Louise Stephens. Her grandparents are the late J.C. Stephens of Rosepine, LA, the late Betty Domingue of Abbeville, Rebecca Boudreaux and the late Sabra Boudreaux of Hemphill, TX.

The groom is the son of Kevin Trahan of Scott, La., and Carla Duhon Hernandez of Scott, LA. His grandparents are the late Carrol and Nettie Trahan of Duson, LA and Gay Nell Duhon and the late Carlton Duhon of Scott, LA.

Music for the ceremony was performed by Blake Broussard, vocalist.

Escorted by her father, the bride wore a white A-line dress with hand sewn black lace around the waist and down the train. For her special day, the bride wore a floral silver and pearl headpiece and carried a bouquet of white and deep burgandy lilies.

Nerissa Carr served as the maid of honor. Matron of honor was Shay Stubblefield. Bridesmaids included Macie Landry, Heather TRahan, Victoria Theall, Daphne Dinette, Brittlyn Stubblefield and Lexie Duhon. The flower girl was Paityn Duhon.

The maid and matron of honor wore black lace knee length dresses with both straps. The bridesmaids wore one shoulder knee length black lace dresses. The flower girl wore a matching miniature dress of the bride and carried bouquet matching the bride’s.

Best man was Jarrett Trahan. Groomsmen included Eric Trahan, Corey Pommier, Kelby Henry, Eric Stubblefield, Timothy Stephens, Landon Stubblefield and Connor Stubblefield. The ring bearers were Tanner Subblefield and Michael Duhon. Ushers were Joshua Stephens and Caleb Stephens.

A reception was held at the Riverfront Restaurant.

The bride is a 2001 graduate of Erath High School and currently attending GCU to obtain a degree in Elementary Education. She is currently employed with Riverfront Restaurant and a substitute for the Vermilion Parish School District.

The groom is a 2002 graduate of Acadiana High School and is employed with A&B Solutions.