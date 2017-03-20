Priscilla Stubblefield - Cody Duhon engaged

Miss Priscilla Faye Stubblefield of Erath and Mr. Cody Michael Duhon of Scott are pleased to announce their engagement and plans to marry.

The wedding will take place at the Erath Community Building on Saturday, April 22, 2017.

The future bride is the daughter of John Coy Stephens, Jr. and the late Tanaya Louise Stephens of Erath. Her grandparents are the late Betty Domingue of Erath and the late J.C. Stephens of Rosepine, La., Rebecca Boudreaux and the late Sabra Boudreaux of Hemphill, TX.

She is a 2001 graduate of Erath High School and is currently attending GCU Online to obtain a degree in Elementary Education. She is employed with RiverFront Restaurant and a substitute for the Vermilion Parish School Board.

The future groom is the son of Kevin Trahan and Carla Duhon, both of Scott, La. His grandparents are Gay Nell Duhon and the late Carlton Duhon of Scott, Carrol Trahan and the late Nettie Trahan of Duson, La.

He is a 2002 graduate of Acadiana High School and is employed with A & B Solutions.