Taijah Rankin and Ricky LaCour

Rankin - LaCour announce engagement

Mon, 04/03/2017 - 7:45am judy mire

Taijah Rankin and Ricky LaCour Jr. are announcing their engagement and forthcoming plans to marry.
The wedding will take place this winter in Lafayette, La.
The future bride is the daughter of Allison Levy Lewis and Lloyd Rankin of Abbeville.
The future groom is the son of Dana Fergins and Ricky LaCour Sr. of Shreveport.
Taijah is a 2007 graduate of North Vermilion High School and a USAF veteran. She is currently a senior at Arizona State University, pursuing a BA in Psychology.
Ricky is a 2009 graduate of Captain Shreveport High School. He is currently serving in the USAF as an Armament Systems Journeyman on the F-35 at Luke AFB.

