Romeros celebrate 50th wedding anniversary

Mon, 07/31/2017 - 10:05am judy mire

Glenn and Sharon Romero were married July 22, 1967.
They celebrated their 50th anniversary with a small gathering of family and friends.
The event was hosted by their three children, Glenda and her husband Lonnie, Shannon and her husband Joshua, Jerrod and his wife, Kasha. They have seven grandchildren, Jamie, Amanda and her husband Jacob, Dawson, Wyatt, Taylor, Julie and Avery, and three great-grandchildren, Adelie, Ella, and Evelyn.

Vermilion Today

Abbeville Meridional

318 N. Main St.
Abbeville, LA 70510
Phone: 337-893-4223
Fax: 337-898-9022

The Kaplan Herald

219 North Cushing Avenue
Kaplan, LA 70548

The Gueydan Journal

311 Main Street
Gueydan, LA 70542

The Abbeville Meridional Copyright © 2017