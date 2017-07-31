Romeros celebrate 50th wedding anniversary

Glenn and Sharon Romero were married July 22, 1967.

They celebrated their 50th anniversary with a small gathering of family and friends.

The event was hosted by their three children, Glenda and her husband Lonnie, Shannon and her husband Joshua, Jerrod and his wife, Kasha. They have seven grandchildren, Jamie, Amanda and her husband Jacob, Dawson, Wyatt, Taylor, Julie and Avery, and three great-grandchildren, Adelie, Ella, and Evelyn.