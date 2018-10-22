Sagrera - Pitre announce engagement

Mr. and Mrs. Michael Sagrera of Abbeville and Mr. and Mrs. Mark Pitre of Lafayette announce the engagement and forthcoming marriage of their children Emily Sagrera and Zachary Pitre.

The wedding will take place on Friday, December 28, 2108 at Our Lady of Wisdom Catholic Church in Lafayette, LA.

Grandparents of the future bride are Mrs. Una Baudoin and the late James Curley Baudoin of Abbeville and the late Bill Vega of Puerto Rico and the late Dr. and Mrs. Walter Sagrera of Abbeville. Emily is a 2012 graduate of Abbeville High School, a 2015 graduate of ULL with a degree in Kinesiology, and a 2018 graduate of LSUHSC in Shreveport with a degree in Occupational Therapy. She is currently employed by Reliant Rehabilitation in Kaplan.

Grandparents of the prospective groom are Mr. and Mrs. Jerome Buller of Ville Platte and the late Mr. and Mrs. Lionel Pitre of Lafayette.

Zachary is a 2012 graduate of St. Thomas More, a 2016 graduate of ULL with a degree in Biology. He is currently a student of LSUHSC in Shreveport pursuing a doctorate in Physical Therapy.