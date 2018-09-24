Sarah Romero - Jeremy Vaughan to exchange wedding vows

Melvin and Beth Romero of Abbeville are pleased to announce the engagement and forthcoming marriage of their daughter Sarah Anne Romero to Jeremy Reed Vaughan of Abbeville. He is the son of Gerald and Jacqueline Bernard of Clinton, LA and Kevin Vaughan Sr., of Cankton.

The wedding will take place on Saturday, November 10, 2018, at St. Mary Magdalen Catholic Church.

Grandparents of the future bride are Douglas and Ruby Romero of Abbeville and Lonnie and Pat Scott Sr. of New Iberia and the late Patricia Ann Scott of Jeanerette.

Great-grandparents of the future bride are the late Emick and Avia Theriot of Erath, the late Alphe and Lillian Romero of Abbeville, the late Claude and Rena Leblanc of Jeanerette, the late Beulah Smith of Mississippi and the late Cecil Scott of Lafayette.

Sarah is a 2012 graduate of North Vermilion High School and a 2017 graduate of UL Lafayette with a Bachelor’s of Science in Biology. She is currently employed by All Dogs Grooming.

Jeremy is a 2011 graduate of Acadiana High School. He is employed with the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development.